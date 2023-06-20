UrduPoint.com

Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Damascus-Ankara Relations - Moscow

The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey discussed elements of a roadmap of restoration of Damascus-Ankara relations during a meeting in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey discussed elements of a roadmap of restoration of Damascus-Ankara relations during a meeting in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In accordance with the agreements reached at the meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries of the four countries in Moscow on May 10, the participants began to discuss the elements of the 'road map' for the restoration of Syrian-Turkish interstate relations in coordination with the work carried out by the ministries of defense and special services," the ministry said in a statement.

