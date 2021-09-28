Russian System Pantsir Shot Down Drone Launched by Militants to Hmeimim - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Militants launched a drone at Russian airbase Hmeimim from Idlib, Pantsir-S system shot it down, there are no casualties, the base is functioning as planned, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

On Monday at 12.

30 the airspace control of the base detected a drone launched from the territory controlled by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone, he said.

"The missile armament of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and cannon system of the Russian airbase destroyed the air target at a distance from the airbase. There were no casualties or material damage as a result of the incident. Russian airbase Hmeimim is operating as planned," Kulit said.