Russian T-14 Armata Tank to Enter International Market - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia is set to bring to the international market its brand-new T-14 Armata tank, with high demand expected, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev said on Monday.

"We are geared up to start exporting the latest T-14 Armata tank, and according to our forecasts, this tank, as well as other armored vehicles based on the Armata platform, will be in high demand among foreign customers," Shugaev said.

In February, Alexander Mikheyev, the director of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, stated that six countries had expressed an intention to buy the Armata tank to become the main battle vehicle of their armed forces.

T-14 Armata, unveiled in 2015, is the world's only third post-war generation tank. Armata tanks are designed for fighting an enemy in close proximity and supporting ground force offensives. The unmanned remotely-controlled combat module on top of the tank ensures that the crew can survive even if the tank is hit.