Russian T-90M Tanks Best in World, Outperform Leopard, Challenger, Abrams Tanks - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian T-90M tanks are currently the best in the world and they outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams tanks in terms of tactical and technical data, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"In my opinion, this (T-90M tank) is now the best tank in the world ... It is certainly better than Leopard, Challenger, Abrams (tanks), including in terms of its tactical and technical data, even in terms of such a component as mass," Medvedev said.