Russian, Tajik Presidents Discuss Difficult Situation on Tajik-Afghan Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon discussed by phone the difficult situation on the Tajik-Afghan border, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin reaffirmed his readiness to support Rahmon, both bilaterally and within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in light of the escalation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said.

In addition, the leaders expressed a mutual disposition to further strengthen bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance. It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels.