Russian, Tajik Presidents Held Phone Talks on Karabakh, Belarus, Afghanistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, held a phone conversation on Nagorno-karabakh, Belarus and Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They touched upon further strengthening of the bilateral friendly relations.

Apart from that, they discussed the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the developments in Belarus and the prospects of Afghanistan crisis settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also congratulated Rahmon, who turns 68 on Monday, on his birthday.