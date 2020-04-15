UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Tajikistani Presidents Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:55 PM

Russian, Tajikistani Presidents Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajikistan counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed on the phone the global coronavirus pandemic, with Rahmon thanking Russia for its humanitarian aid, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajikistan counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed on the phone the global coronavirus pandemic, with Rahmon thanking Russia for its humanitarian aid, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection was discussed. Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Russia," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the economy, trade and other sectors.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Tajikistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

10 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.