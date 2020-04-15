Russian, Tajikistani Presidents Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajikistan counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, discussed on the phone the global coronavirus pandemic, with Rahmon thanking Russia for its humanitarian aid, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday.

"The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection was discussed. Emomali Rahmon expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Russia," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the economy, trade and other sectors.