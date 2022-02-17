Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The units of the tank army of Russia's Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting planned exercises, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The military echelon with the equipment of the units of the WMD tank army went to the point of permanent deployment after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

The transportation of tanks and armored tracked vehicles is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), the statement read.

No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.

Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.