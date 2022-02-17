UrduPoint.com

Russian Tank Units Returning To Home Base From Planned Drills - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Russian Tank Units Returning to Home Base From Planned Drills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The units of the tank army of Russia's Western Military District (WMD) are returning to the site of permanent deployment after conducting planned exercises, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The military echelon with the equipment of the units of the WMD tank army went to the point of permanent deployment after the completion of the planned exercises," the ministry said in a statement.

The transportation of tanks and armored tracked vehicles is carried out by rail over a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), the statement read.

No details were given as to the location of the drills or their place of permanent deployment.

Russia has carried out drills involving nearly all military districts to conduct operational training of troops. Forces of the Southern Military District have also begun preparations to return to the site of permanent deployment, the ministry noted.

Related Topics

Army Russia Vehicles Tank SITE All

Recent Stories

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S ..

The United States and Pakistan Break Ground on U.S. Education Foundation of Paki ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

11 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>