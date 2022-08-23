Russian Tanker Detained in Malaysia to Be Released in Coming Days - Shipowner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian oil products tanker Primorye detained by the Malaysian authorities for the alleged violation of anchorage rules is expected to be released today or tomorrow after receiving supplies, a representative of Russian shipping company Nayada that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that today or tomorrow the issue will be resolved. According to the local legislation, the violation is considered minor. A fine is possible, also minor. All crew members are on board without restrictions, waiting for the ship to be granted free pratique (to enter port).

(Authorities) have no claims against crew members. The ship has received supplies," the representative said.

On Sunday, the tanker was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on charges of anchoring in the country's exclusive economic zone without the necessary permission, according to Russian shipping portal Maritime Bulletin. Primorye's crew reportedly consists of 21 Russians, including 19 men and two women.