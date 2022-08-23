UrduPoint.com

Russian Tanker Detained In Malaysia To Be Released In Coming Days - Shipowner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Russian Tanker Detained in Malaysia to Be Released in Coming Days - Shipowner

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian oil products tanker Primorye detained by the Malaysian authorities for the alleged violation of anchorage rules is expected to be released today or tomorrow after receiving supplies, a representative of Russian shipping company Nayada that owns the vessel told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We hope that today or tomorrow the issue will be resolved. According to the local legislation, the violation is considered minor. A fine is possible, also minor. All crew members are on board without restrictions, waiting for the ship to be granted free pratique (to enter port).

(Authorities) have no claims against crew members. The ship has received supplies," the representative said.

On Sunday, the tanker was arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on charges of anchoring in the country's exclusive economic zone without the necessary permission, according to Russian shipping portal Maritime Bulletin. Primorye's crew reportedly consists of 21 Russians, including 19 men and two women.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Fine Anchorage Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

2 hours ago
 Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

11 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

11 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

12 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.