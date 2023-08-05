Open Menu

Russian Tanker Sig Damaged In Ukraine's Drone Attack - Maritime Rescue Coordination Center

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 09:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Russian oil tanker Sig has suffered a hull breach in the southern part of the Kerch Strait as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, there is no threat of the ship sinking, the crew was not injured, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of the city of Novorossiysk told Sputnik on Saturday.

"There are no changes, it (the ship) is still floating.

The crew is aboard. Two tugboats are placing booms alongside (the tanker). The breach is at the waterline, near the engine room. The water has already stopped coming in," the center said, adding that there was no oil spill in the water area.

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport said that the damaged tanker is located in the southern part of the Kerch Strait, at the entrance to the strait.

