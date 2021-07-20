UrduPoint.com
Russian Tanks In Tajikistan Move To Training Ground On Border With Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:21 PM

Russian Tanks in Tajikistan Move to Training Ground on Border With Afghanistan

Russian tanks stationed in Tajikistan have moved to the Kharb-Maydon training ground near the Afghan border as part of exercises, the Central Military District reported on Tuesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russian tanks stationed in Tajikistan have moved to the Kharb-Maydon training ground near the Afghan border as part of exercises, the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"As part of the upcoming joint tactical exercise, Russian tank crews from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan made a 200-kilometer [124-mile] march from the Lyaur training ground to the Kharb-Maydon training ground bordering Afghanistan," the statement read.

During the march, the T-72 tank crews worked out combat protection for convoys of military vehicles, moving across conditionally contaminated sites in the area, and repelling of attacks by an enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups as well as airstrikes.

Upon arrival at the training ground, the military deploy control points, set up firing positions and camouflage the equipment.

Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan will hold joint military drills from August 5-10 at the Kharb-Maydon training ground in the Tajik region of Khatlon bordering Afghanistan. The Russian contingent during the exercises will include tank, artillery, and special purpose squads of the 201st military base.

Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence as the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) stepped up military activities after international troops began withdrawing from the country, as part of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha in February 2020.

