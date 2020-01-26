Russian Team Wins Gold in All Disciplines at European Figure Skating Championships

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The Russian team won gold medals in all four disciplines at the European Figure Skating Championships, for the first time since 2006.

Russians won 10 out of the total 12 medals in the Austrian city of Graz. The last time that Russians took gold in all the disciplines at the European Figure Skating Championships was in 2006 in Lyon, France.

Russian figure skater Alena (Aliona) Kostornaia won gold in the singles competition in Graz on Saturday. Silver and bronze were also taken by Russians - Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, respectively. Russia's Dmitri Aliev won gold in men's singles on Thursday.

Russian figure skaters Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov won gold in the ice dance event in Graz on Saturday, while Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii took gold in pairs' skating in Graz on Friday.