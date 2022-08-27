UrduPoint.com

Russian Team Wins 'Tank Biathlon' Contest At International Army Games

The Russian tank team has won the final race of the so-called tank biathlon competition of the VIII International Army Games in the Moscow Region, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

Russian crews finished the race in one hour, 29 minutes and 36 seconds while hitting 23 out of 24 targets.

The Russian team competed with teams from Belarus, China and Uzbekistan. The second place went to the Belarusian tank operators who finished the race in one hour, 41 minutes and five seconds, hitting 19 targets. The Chinese came in third, finishing the race in one hour, 44 minutes and three seconds. The Uzbek operators finished last, in one hour, 53 minutes and 55 seconds

The Russian and Uzbek crews used Russian T-72B3 tanks, while their Chinese colleagues drove Type 96 tanks and the Belarusian operators Т-72s that were upgraded by their country's specialists.

The games will conclude later today with an official ceremony at the Patriot congress and exhibition center, which will be attended by teams and military leadership from the participating countries.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, a sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others.

