Russian Tech Company Showcases Aircraft Navigation System Unit at Army-2020 Forum

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russia's Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies company (CRET), a member of the State Corporation Rostec, presented at the Army-2020 military forum the BINS-SP-B inertial navigation system unit, which allows helicopters and unmanned aircraft, including Hunter and Orion, to navigate through space, the company said on Friday.

"The Ramensky Instrument Engineering Plant, a part of the CRET, presented the BINS-SP-B inertial unit, which allows planes, helicopters, and unmanned aircraft, such as the Hunter unmanned surveillance aircraft, to navigate in space, during the Army-2020 international military and technological forum," the company said in a statement.

BINS-SP-B is a main unit of the BINS-RT strap-down inertial navigation system and is based on three circular laser gyroscopes and three quartz accelerometer. The BINS-RT system is designed to provide information on an aircraft's coordinates, route and speed.