Russian Tech to Allow Swift Rollout of COVID-19 Variant Vaccines - Gamaleya Institute

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Russian epidemiologists at the Gamaleya Institute, the maker of the world's first COVID-19 shot, are working on a technology that will allow to swiftly tweak and rollout vaccines against mutant strains, its director said on Saturday.

"The institute is currently working on a technology that will allow us to swiftly develop efficient vaccines in the event of a fast pathogen mutation," Alexander Gintsburg told Rossiya 1, a Russian television channel.

The institute's Sputnik V vaccine is in demand in Russia, Europe, Latin America and the middle East. Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on Saturday that all Russians who want to be vaccinated will likely have an opportunity to get a shot by June.