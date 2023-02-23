UrduPoint.com

Russian Technology Could Replace German At Hungary's Paks-2 NPP - Szijjarto

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Russian Technology Could Replace German at Hungary's Paks-2 NPP - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian technologies could replace German ones at Hungary's Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) if the German government keeps blocking Siemens' participation in the construction project, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto earlier said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party, who do not issue permit to supply a process control system to Siemens, involved in the construction of new units, hinder the construction of the Paks-2 NPP. Meanwhile, the French government issued a similar permit to Framatome company. According to Szijjarto, Budapest considers Germany's behavior unacceptable and illegal and regards it as a violation of Hungarian sovereignty.

"I would like to say that it is still a bit wild that the EU will build a nuclear power plant with control technologies from the two most powerful European countries, but at the moment the German government is at risk that they will need to be replaced with Russian technologies.

Is this a reasonable step by the German government?" Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists at a press conference with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, broadcast on Facebook (an extremist social network banned in Russia).

The Hungarian foreign minister said talks are under way with another member of the consortium, Framatome, to increase the company's role in the construction of new units of the Paks NPP.

"And the point now is not what Russian technologies are, because it is obvious that (Russian state nuclear corporation) Rosatom is one of the leading companies on the global market with one of the best nuclear technologies. But for what reason does the German government not want companies of the two most powerful European countries to supply control technologies to an NPP being built in the EU?" he asked rhetorically.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Nuclear German Company Germany Budapest Hungary Market From Government Best Siemens

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

4 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

5 hours ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

5 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

6 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.