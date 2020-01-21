Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Russia's largest telecommunications provider, has set up a cell phone tower in Antarctica to provide the Progress research station on the southernmost edge of the continent with a GSM cellular network, the company said in a statement

"MTS launched the base station as part of a joint project with Russian Antarctic Expedition.

The steady signal covers the residential and service modules of the Progress station, the airfield area, and the bay where ships are moored," the statement read.

Previously, communication was organized through an IP phone at the station, and workers used radio signals to stay connected.

MTS engineers managed to make the new communication facility operational in low temperatures and strong winds, according to the statement.