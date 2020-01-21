UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Telecom Giant Launches Country's 1st Mobile Network In Antarctica

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russian Telecom Giant Launches Country's 1st Mobile Network in Antarctica

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Russia's largest telecommunications provider, has set up a cell phone tower in Antarctica to provide the Progress research station on the southernmost edge of the continent with a GSM cellular network, the company said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) mobile TeleSystems (MTS), Russia's largest telecommunications provider, has set up a cell phone tower in Antarctica to provide the Progress research station on the southernmost edge of the continent with a GSM cellular network, the company said in a statement.

"MTS launched the base station as part of a joint project with Russian Antarctic Expedition.

The steady signal covers the residential and service modules of the Progress station, the airfield area, and the bay where ships are moored," the statement read.

Previously, communication was organized through an IP phone at the station, and workers used radio signals to stay connected.

MTS engineers managed to make the new communication facility operational in low temperatures and strong winds, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Company Progress

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

6 minutes ago

Russian 'Mistrals' With Displacement of Over 20,00 ..

5 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

5 minutes ago

7 killed in road accidents in Southern Egypt

5 minutes ago

Kyrgios shines for Australia after bushfire disast ..

5 minutes ago

US Trade Deals With China, Canada-Mexico Provide N ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.