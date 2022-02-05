UrduPoint.com

Russian Telecom Operators, Platforms Experiencing Major Network Disruptions - Downdetector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russian Telecom Operators, Platforms Experiencing Major Network Disruptions - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Russian internet and telecommunication services, including those provided by Rostelecom and Telegram, have experienced significant network disruptions on Friday at around 7:00 p.m. Moscow time, according to data from internet monitor Downdetector.

The internet and telecommunications services, including Rostelecom, MTS, Telegram and VK experienced significant network disruptions, Downdetector reports show.

The disruptions come after US media reported earlier on Friday about a cyberattack against a number of outlets linked to Rupert Murdoch's New Corp in late January. A probe into the incident alleges Chinese involvement in the cyberattack that impacted sites, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

US and NATO officials have also raised the issue of cybersecurity and online operations amid the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg alleged earlier on Friday that Russia has already engaged in cyberattacks against Ukraine and affirmed the the alliance's commitment to its own as well as to Ikraine's cybersecurity.

Stoltenbeerg also said that NATO recognizes the importance of protecting their networks and has made cyber an independent operational domain of the alliance.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US and NATO allegations, saying it dies not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine. Moscow has pointed out that it is NATO's activities that pose a national security threat to Russia

Related Topics

Attack NATO Internet Ukraine Moscow Russia China Alliance New York January Post Media From P

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

6 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

7 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>