Russian Telecom Operators, Platforms Experiencing Major Network Disruptions - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Russian internet and telecommunication services, including those provided by Rostelecom and Telegram, have experienced significant network disruptions on Friday at around 7:00 p.m. Moscow time, according to data from internet monitor Downdetector.

The internet and telecommunications services, including Rostelecom, MTS, Telegram and VK experienced significant network disruptions, Downdetector reports show.

The disruptions come after US media reported earlier on Friday about a cyberattack against a number of outlets linked to Rupert Murdoch's New Corp in late January. A probe into the incident alleges Chinese involvement in the cyberattack that impacted sites, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

US and NATO officials have also raised the issue of cybersecurity and online operations amid the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg alleged earlier on Friday that Russia has already engaged in cyberattacks against Ukraine and affirmed the the alliance's commitment to its own as well as to Ikraine's cybersecurity.

Stoltenbeerg also said that NATO recognizes the importance of protecting their networks and has made cyber an independent operational domain of the alliance.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US and NATO allegations, saying it dies not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine. Moscow has pointed out that it is NATO's activities that pose a national security threat to Russia