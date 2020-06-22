UrduPoint.com
Russian Tests Confirm Safety Of Next-Generation Nuclear Fuel Mix

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:24 PM

A new type of mixed uranium-plutonium fuel has cleared safety tests in Russia, the special representative of the country's atomic energy giant Rosatom said in an interview out Monday

A new type of mixed uranium-plutonium fuel has cleared safety tests in Russia, the special representative of the country's atomic energy giant Rosatom said in an interview out Monday.

Russia has been experimenting with mixing depleted uranium nitride and used plutonium to produce a cleaner power source from recycled fuel to avoid stockpiling radioactive waste. It can be used in both thermal and fast reactors along with mixed oxide nuclear fuel.

"Tests of experimental batches have been going well: We produced more than a thousand of fuel pellets, burnup exceeded 8 percent, and there was no depressurization," Viacheslav Pershukov told Rosatom's official publication, the Strana Rosatom.

The official added that Rosatom was ready to supply fast-neutron reactors of any design with solid uranium-plutonium nitride fuel.

Russia expects that by reprocessing and recycling spent nuclear fuel it will "close the fuel cycle," expanding the resource base of its nuclear power industry and cutting down on fresh uranium consumption. Mixed fuels are safer because burning fuel repeatedly reduces the share of harmful radionuclides.

