Russian, Thai Foreign Ministers to Discuss Preparation for APEC Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, are expected to discuss on Tuesday the preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which is scheduled for November in Bangkok.

I expect that we will discuss these matters today as well as the preparation for the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, where Thailand is chairing this year," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Thai counterpart.

In such turbulent times the bilateral relations between Russia and Thailand are guided by the national interests of the two countries, which is also reflected in the regional and international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added.

"We are happy that we will have the opportunity to discuss the APEC. November is the period, which we are hopeful that leaders of all countries in the APEC will be able to attend the meeting in Thailand," Pramudwinai said.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of the APEC in 2022, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held on November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance." are the main themes of the forum this year.

The APEC platform was founded in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region