UrduPoint.com

Russian, Thai Foreign Ministers To Discuss Preparation For APEC Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian, Thai Foreign Ministers to Discuss Preparation for APEC Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, are expected to discuss on Tuesday the preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which is scheduled for November in Bangkok.

I expect that we will discuss these matters today as well as the preparation for the next Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, where Thailand is chairing this year," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Thai counterpart.

In such turbulent times the bilateral relations between Russia and Thailand are guided by the national interests of the two countries, which is also reflected in the regional and international agenda, the Russian foreign minister added.

"We are happy that we will have the opportunity to discuss the APEC. November is the period, which we are hopeful that leaders of all countries in the APEC will be able to attend the meeting in Thailand," Pramudwinai said.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of the APEC in 2022, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held on November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance." are the main themes of the forum this year.

The APEC platform was founded in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Bangkok November All

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

34 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

34 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

34 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.