Russian Theater Director Berkovich Pleads Not Guilty To Justifying Terrorism - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Russian theater director Evgenia Berkovich pleads not guilty to the charges of justifying terrorism in her play, lawyer Ksenia Karpinskaya told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, Moscow district court told Sputnik on Friday that it received a petition from the investigators to arrest� Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk for justifying terrorism.

According to the director's mother, a case initiated against her daughter was because of the play "Finist, the brave Falcon," which was written by Petriychuk and staged by Berkovich in Moscow. The play tells a story about women who decided to virtually marry representatives of radical islam and go to live with them in Syria.

"She does not plead guilty," Karpinskaya said.

