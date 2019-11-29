Russian Threats to Be 'High Priority' Issue at NATO Summit in UK - Senior Official

Threats posed by Russia will be high priority issue for discussions at the upcoming NATO summit in London next week, a senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Threats posed by Russia will be high priority issue for discussions at the upcoming NATO summit in London next week, a senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday.

"I think...Russia will be an issue of interest and concern at the NATO's leaders' summit.

While we have, I think, successfully worked to adapt NATO to address new challenges, as you pointed out, like terrorism, and as I mentioned earlier like China and 5G, territorial threats to sovereignty as well as hybrid threats posed by Russia are an issue of deep concern for many alliance members, and are indeed for us," the official said. "Certainly, that will be high priority at this leaders' summit."