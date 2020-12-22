Russian Titanium Company Says to Be Unimpeded by US Sanctions

Russian company VSMPO-AVISMA, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, will not be impacted much by the latest US sanctions, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian company VSMPO-AVISMA, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, will not be impacted much by the latest US sanctions, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese organizations that would be sanctioned for links to the military.

"When one uses US technologies, one needs the approval of the US government, but VSMPO-AVISMA uses only Russian technologies to produce titanium, mostly it is our own research, so there is no need to request some approval. So, the restrictions will not impact our manufacturing process," a representative of the company said.