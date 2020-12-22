UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Titanium Company Says To Be Unimpeded By US Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:03 PM

Russian Titanium Company Says to Be Unimpeded by US Sanctions

Russian company VSMPO-AVISMA, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, will not be impacted much by the latest US sanctions, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian company VSMPO-AVISMA, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, will not be impacted much by the latest US sanctions, the company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese organizations that would be sanctioned for links to the military.

"When one uses US technologies, one needs the approval of the US government, but VSMPO-AVISMA uses only Russian technologies to produce titanium, mostly it is our own research, so there is no need to request some approval. So, the restrictions will not impact our manufacturing process," a representative of the company said.

Related Topics

Russia China Company From Government

Recent Stories

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

20 minutes ago

Two cardinals close to Pope Francis get coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing's air quality density continues to drop

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Economic Recovery Unlikely Irrespective o ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Radio Schools help to continue regular education d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.