Russian Tornado-S Multiple Rocket Launcher to Use New High-Precision Missile - Source

Russia is developing a high-precision guided missile for its 300-mm multiple rocket launcher system "Tornado-S," a defense industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021)

"Research work is underway to create a new high-precision guided missile for the Russian 300-mm Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher systems," the source said, adding that the missile will have a combined multi-channel homing head.

The missile will use thermal and television guidance, as well as semi-active laser homing, the source told Sputnik. The new missile's self-guidance will be tested in the near future.

According to the source, the Tornado-S missile will have to ensure high-precision destruction of small-sized and highly protected targets, such as enemy command posts and communication centers. There will also be the possibility of all-weather and all-day destruction of low-contrast and limited mobility targets.