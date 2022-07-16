UrduPoint.com

Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Precision-guided munition of the Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher have demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency in Ukraine and have an advantage over the smart weapons of the US HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), an informed source told Sputnik.

"Within the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian missile forces and artillery successfully use precision-guided munitions of Tornado-S. These weapons guarantee high accuracy and effectiveness against targets, in particular, when destroying militants of Ukrainian nationalist groups and hitting artillery positions during counter-battery fire," the source said.

The source added that the precision-guided munition of Tornado-S surpass the equivalent weapons of the US HIMARS in terms of the firing range, the warhead power capacity and accuracy.

According to open sources, precision-guided missiles 9M544 and 9M549 have been developed for the Tornado-S systems, which have an increased firing range of 120 kilometers (74,5 miles) and a circular error probability radius of 5-7 meters (16-23 feet). The Tornado-S was created on the basis of the Smerch system, developed in the Soviet Union, and has been supplied to the Russian military since 2019.

