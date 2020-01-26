MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Russian tour operator Rus'-Tur is evacuating its tourists from the Chinese island province of Hainan amid a steady growth of coronavirus cases, the tour operator said in a statement.

"Sales of tours to China have been temporarily suspended starting from January 25 until the epidemiological situation in the country is normalized, on the recommendation of the Federal Tourism Agency [Rostourism] ... In order to ensure the safety of Russian citizens, the leadership of the Rus'-Tur tour operator made an immediate decision on the forced early departure of tourists from Hainan," the statement says.

The tour operator also said that it was not accepting Hainan tour applications starting from January 26.

"When the epidemiological situation in China improves .

.. all tours will be restored," Rus'-Tur said.

On Friday, Rostourism recommended Russian tour operators to suspend all China tours amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese authorities have closed all tourist sites in Sanya on the island of Hainan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest Chinese media reports, the new virus has claimed the lives of 54 people. Over 1,200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in China, according to the country's National Health Commission.

Two Russian universities are currently working on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus strain, according to Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor).