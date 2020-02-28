The members of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) have written an open letter to Russian deputy prime ministers, pointing to the increasing instability that the national tourism is facing amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In its letter, obtained by Sputnik, ATOR says that since the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism recommended on Thursday that sales of tours to Italy, South Korea and Iran be suspended due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the countries, a situation has emerged jeopardizing the stability of the Russian tourism sector.

ATOR stressed that the wording "until normalization of the epidemiological situation" was not clear enough.