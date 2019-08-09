Russian Tourism Agency Advises Tourists in Philippines to Be Vigilant Amid Dengue Fever

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) on Friday advised tourists traveling to the Philippines to be vigilant amid the dengue fever epidemic ravaging the east Asian country

On Tuesday, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) announced a national dengue epidemic.

"According to the information provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Philippine authorities declared national dengue epidemic. This year, 620 deaths from the disease and over 146,000 dengue cases have been recorded [in the country].

That is why, the Federal Agency for Tourism recommends Russian tourists to remain vigilant and buy repellents and medicine for tropic diseases," the statement read.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas of the world, including in the countries of Southeast Asia. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash, low blood pressure and others. It is mostly non-fatal, but complications could lead to death.