UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tourism Agency Advises Tourists In Philippines To Be Vigilant Amid Dengue Fever

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russian Tourism Agency Advises Tourists in Philippines to Be Vigilant Amid Dengue Fever

The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) on Friday advised tourists traveling to the Philippines to be vigilant amid the dengue fever epidemic ravaging the east Asian country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism (Russiatourism) on Friday advised tourists traveling to the Philippines to be vigilant amid the dengue fever epidemic ravaging the east Asian country.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) announced a national dengue epidemic.

"According to the information provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Philippine authorities declared national dengue epidemic. This year, 620 deaths from the disease and over 146,000 dengue cases have been recorded [in the country].

That is why, the Federal Agency for Tourism recommends Russian tourists to remain vigilant and buy repellents and medicine for tropic diseases," the statement read.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas of the world, including in the countries of Southeast Asia. Symptoms may include headache, vomiting, skin rash, low blood pressure and others. It is mostly non-fatal, but complications could lead to death.

Related Topics

World Dengue Russia Buy Lead Philippines May From Asia Blood

Recent Stories

Affordable internet necessary for national develop ..

7 minutes ago

Infinix Launches the S4 6GB+64GB Exclusively in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary to Pay Working ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Serious Talks Taking Place Among Congre ..

2 minutes ago

HSATI censures HESCO for poor performance

2 minutes ago

20 prisoners released on eve of Eid

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.