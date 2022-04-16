(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Tourism from Russia to the United States is unlikely to rebound for at least the next two to three years due to visa issues and the absence of direct flights between the two countries, Chairman Emeritus of Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Sister Cities International, Bill Boerum, told Sputnik.

"I do not expect any tourism in the US from Russia for the foreseeable future, at least 2-3 years, mainly because we have no flights from Russia to the US," Boerum, who is also a certified tourism ambassador and conducts tours to wineries in California, said.

Sanctions imposed by the US over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have a negative impact on tourism, but major problems arose earlier, when Washington decided to cut the number of Russian diplomats in the US and the Kremlin retaliated, Boerum noted.

"Russians have a difficult time getting visas to come to the US with fewer places to have an interview.

There are no consulates, you have to go to Moscow," he explained.

Boerum does not expect a significant number of tourists from Russia, calling the situation "unfortunate."

In April of 2021, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian citizens. It came after the US put sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts, and ordered 10 Russian diplomats out of the country.

In May 2021, the US Embassy in Moscow suspended all non-diplomatic and non-immigrant visa services. The provision of consular services by American diplomats at the consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok has also been suspended.

Later, the US told more staffers of the Russian embassy and consulates to leave.

On March 1, 2022, the US announced a closure of its airspace to all Russian flights in response to the military operation in Ukraine.