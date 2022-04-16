UrduPoint.com

Russian Tourism To US Won't Recover For At Least 2-3 Years - Sister Cities International

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russian Tourism to US Won't Recover for At Least 2-3 Years - Sister Cities International

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Tourism from Russia to the United States is unlikely to rebound for at least the next two to three years due to visa issues and the absence of direct flights between the two countries, Chairman Emeritus of Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Sister Cities International, Bill Boerum, told Sputnik.

"I do not expect any tourism in the US from Russia for the foreseeable future, at least 2-3 years, mainly because we have no flights from Russia to the US," Boerum, who is also a certified tourism ambassador and conducts tours to wineries in California, said.

Sanctions imposed by the US over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have a negative impact on tourism, but major problems arose earlier, when Washington decided to cut the number of Russian diplomats in the US and the Kremlin retaliated, Boerum noted.

"Russians have a difficult time getting visas to come to the US with fewer places to have an interview.

There are no consulates, you have to go to Moscow," he explained.

Boerum does not expect a significant number of tourists from Russia, calling the situation "unfortunate."

In April of 2021, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian citizens. It came after the US put sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts, and ordered 10 Russian diplomats out of the country.

In May 2021, the US Embassy in Moscow suspended all non-diplomatic and non-immigrant visa services. The provision of consular services by American diplomats at the consulates in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok has also been suspended.

Later, the US told more staffers of the Russian embassy and consulates to leave.

On March 1, 2022, the US announced a closure of its airspace to all Russian flights in response to the military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Tours Yekaterinburg Vladivostok United States March April May Visa All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.