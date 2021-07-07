UrduPoint.com
Russian Tourist Attacked In Attempted Robbery In New York City - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:20 AM

Russian Tourist Attacked in Attempted Robbery in New York City - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A 31-year-old Russian woman visiting New York City as a tourist was attacked in an attempted robbery and had to be hospitalized to treat severe cuts on the back of her head, CBS reported.

Surveillance video shows a Black man attack the Russian woman; she is thrown into a pole and onto the ground as he tries to take her purse.

The report on Tuesday said the incident happened on the night of June 26 in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.

Adriana Mariella, who lived near the area where the incident took place, hid the Russian woman and her friend in her building until police arrived, the report said.

Mariella told CBS she noticed the man came back to the scene of the crime for a possible second altercation.

