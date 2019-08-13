Russian Tourist Flow to Austria Increased 3.4% in 2018 - Austrian Ministry of Tourism

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Austria remains an attractive tourist destination for Russians with the tourists flow rising by 3.4 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, the spokesman for the Austrian Ministry for Sustainability and Tourism, Michael Strasser, told Sputnik.

"In 2018, 349,565 guests from Russia visited Austria, which represents an increase of 3.4 percent, and 1.2 million overnight stays were registered, which is 4.4 percent growth. At the same time, 37.6 percent of the total number of nights, which is 453,540, were spent in Vienna," Strasser said.

Meawhile, 2018 was the second consecutive year that saw rises in the numbers of Russian tourists, as in 2017, which was the cross year of tourism in Austria and Russia, the number of tourists increased by 24.

1 percent compared to 2016.

The most popular city for Russian tourists in 2018 was Vienna, followed by the Federal states of Tyrol and Salzburg that accounted for 33.4 percent and 16.5 percent of visits respectively, Strasser said.

According to the spokesman, January was the most popular month for Russians to travel to Austria in 2018 with 24.7 percent of overnight stays, while in September, Russians showed the lowest activity and only 4.3 percent of stays were registered.