Russian Tourist Market To Rebound From Ban On Georgia Travel - Unionist

Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Russian Tourist Market to Rebound From Ban on Georgia Travel - Unionist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A ban on tourist travel to Georgia has not hit the Russian travel market hard, Maia Lomidze, chief executive of the Association of Russian Tour Operators, told Sputnik.

President Vladimir Putin ordered last Friday that Russian airlines stop flying Russians to Georgia, followed by a ban on Russia-bound flights on Georgian airlines. Russian travel agencies were advised against selling package tours to the neighbor country.

"Compensations [for tours and flight tickets] will obviously hurt travel agencies. But the number of sold Georgia tours is not a big one and will not destabilize the market," Lomidze said.

Russia's Tourism Ministry estimates there are currently some 1,500 Russian tourists who bought tours via travel agencies on vacation in Georgia. Official figures published by Georgia showed that a fifth of all holidaymakers who came there last year were Russians.

The travel restrictions are in response to mass protests in Georgia that came after a Russian lawmaker spoke in the Georgian parliament. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili blamed Russia for the unrest. Thousands have been rallying in Tbilisi for four straight days.

