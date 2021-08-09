UrduPoint.com

Russian Tourists Fly In To Egypt's Red Sea Resorts After 6-year Ban

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:22 PM

Russian tourists fly in to Egypt's Red Sea resorts after 6-year ban

A Russian tourist flight from Moscow landed in an Egyptian Red Sea resort Monday for the first time since the October 2015 militants' bombing of a Russian airliner, a civil aviation official said

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A Russian tourist flight from Moscow landed in an Egyptian Red Sea resort Monday for the first time since the October 2015 militants' bombing of a Russian airliner, a civil aviation official said.

Moscow barred direct flights to Egypt after the bombing of the passenger plane shortly after it took off from the popular Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board.

Monday's EgyptAir flight from the Russian capital brought 300 tourists to Hurghada, and a second flight is due on Tuesday to bring Russia holidaymakers to the popular resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

EgyptAir CEO Amr Abulenein told AFP the national carrier would be operating a total of seven flights a week between Moscow and Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

A Russian delegation inspected both airports and resort hotels at the end of last month to check on security and health procedures, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

The attack six years ago claimed by the Islamic State group dealt a blow to Egypt's key tourist industry, and the sector has been further battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Egypt reopened to foreign tourists in July last year after having closed its borders in March to stem the flow of coronavirus infections.

In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic struck, tourism made up about 12 percent of Egypt's GDP.

After a long period of political instability that dented earnings, revenues from the sector recovered to $13 billion that year.

But in 2020, a year when Egypt had initially eyed a further rebound to $16 billion, takings collapsed to $4 billion.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Moscow Russia Egypt Hurghada March July October 2015 2019 2020 All From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

2 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

8 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

8 minutes ago
 German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended ..

German Ruling Party Leader Advocates for Extended Coronavirus Curbs - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon ..

Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Gam ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.