UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Tourists Most Likely To Return To India In November 2021 - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian Tourists Most Likely to Return to India in November 2021 - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian tourists may return to India next year, most likely in the new tourist season in November, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

India suspended international passenger air traffic back in March with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and introduced a lockdown. As a result of strict measures, tourism suffered the most, with experts estimating losses at hundreds of millions of Dollars.

"Tourists [are most likely] to return in the next tourist season, which opens in India in November," Kudashev told reporters.

The diplomat proceeds from the fact that vaccination programs and the development of treatment methods to combat the coronavirus have already made it possible to bring the pandemic under control.

"As vaccination programs advance in both India and Russia, this question may be raised more substantively.

I think that next year, we can expect the resumption of tourist traffic. These are my expectations," Kudashev added.

The ambassador also said that the resumption of regular passenger flights between the two countries would be addressed, as the number of COVID-19 cases per day decreases.

"I have high hopes that as the epidemiological situation improves in both India and Russia, as mass, large-scale vaccination programs are being implemented in these countries ” it is already underway in Russia, hundreds of people have received the Sputnik V vaccine there, and here [in India], it will begin in the coming weeks ” I think that after New Year, we can expect good news on the issue," Kudashev said.

The diplomat added that the two countries continued dialogue on resuming regular air traffic, which was significantly reduced during the pandemic.

Related Topics

India Russia Traffic New Delhi March May November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

1 minute ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

46 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

56 minutes ago

Hong Kong to deny entry of visitors from Britain t ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.