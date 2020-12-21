Russian Tourists Most Likely to Return to India in November 2021 - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian tourists may return to India next year, most likely in the new tourist season in November, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday.

India suspended international passenger air traffic back in March with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and introduced a lockdown. As a result of strict measures, tourism suffered the most, with experts estimating losses at hundreds of millions of Dollars.

"Tourists [are most likely] to return in the next tourist season, which opens in India in November," Kudashev told reporters.

The diplomat proceeds from the fact that vaccination programs and the development of treatment methods to combat the coronavirus have already made it possible to bring the pandemic under control.

"As vaccination programs advance in both India and Russia, this question may be raised more substantively.

I think that next year, we can expect the resumption of tourist traffic. These are my expectations," Kudashev added.

The ambassador also said that the resumption of regular passenger flights between the two countries would be addressed, as the number of COVID-19 cases per day decreases.

"I have high hopes that as the epidemiological situation improves in both India and Russia, as mass, large-scale vaccination programs are being implemented in these countries ” it is already underway in Russia, hundreds of people have received the Sputnik V vaccine there, and here [in India], it will begin in the coming weeks ” I think that after New Year, we can expect good news on the issue," Kudashev said.

The diplomat added that the two countries continued dialogue on resuming regular air traffic, which was significantly reduced during the pandemic.