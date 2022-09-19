UrduPoint.com

Russian Tourists Right To Travel In Europe Not Undeniable - Lithuania Parliament Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Russian Tourists Right to Travel in Europe Not Undeniable - Lithuania Parliament Speaker

Lithuania believes that the right of Russian tourists to travel throughout Europe is not undeniable and Vilnus continues to recommend that sanctions pressure on Russia should increase in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Lithuania Seimas (parliament) Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Lithuania believes that the right of Russian tourists to travel throughout Europe is not undeniable and Vilnus continues to recommend that sanctions pressure on Russia should increase in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Lithuania Seimas (parliament) Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the decision of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to refuse entry to Russian citizens despite having obtained a Schengen visa in other countries came into force. The visa allows a holder to travel to any of the Schengen area member states for up to 90 days for the purposes of tourism and business.

"We do not believe that the right of Russian tourists (to) enjoy the privilege of spending time in Europe is something that is undeniable," Cmilyte-Nielsen said during an event at the Hudson Institute.

Cmilyte-Nielsen said the sanctions imposed on Russia should not only be continued but also deepened, adding that there is no doubt the measures are "painful" and have "raised the toll" on Russia's war effort.

The Seimas speaker emphasized that Russian citizens will not be allowed to enter the European Union via the borders of the four countries while the conflict in Ukraine continues.

On August 31, the European Union decided to terminate an agreement on the simplified visa regime with Russia. However, the European Commission said EU member countries cannot completely stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens but can decide for themselves whether to issue short-term visas and consider each application on an individual basis.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament European Union Estonia Poland Lithuania Latvia August Visa Event Agreement

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Ho ..

DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head to Immediately Hold Referendum on Joining Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured conditi ..

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

1 minute ago
 ACP Karachi announces "Live Music Aid Concert 2022 ..

ACP Karachi announces "Live Music Aid Concert 2022" to help flood victims

1 minute ago
 US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Ir ..

US Special Envoy to Combat Anti-Semitism Blasts Iran President for Questioning H ..

30 minutes ago
 Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

Dengue counters set up in Lahore General Hospital

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.