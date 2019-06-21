UrduPoint.com
Russian Tourists Should Abstain From Visiting Georgia Until Situation Stabilizes- Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:38 PM

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, voiced the belief in his comment for Sputnik on Friday that Russian tourists should abstain from visiting Georgia until the situation in the Georgian capital is stabilized

"I would rather abstain from visiting Tbilisi although Georgia has become one of Russians' favorite travel destinations over the past years. Why should we take risks? Let's wait until the Georgian leadership stabilizes the situation ... I do not rule out that the situation in Tbilisi will be heated in the coming days," Dzhabarov said.

He added that he would like the Georgian president and the Georgian prime minister to comment on the situation.

"I would like to hear them condemn this ugly story, but the Georgian government has not yet commented on the ongoing events," Dzhabarov said.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi faced violent rallies on Thursday, with protesters calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The rallies were initially sparked by participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi. The opposition called on supporters to continue rallying later on Friday.

