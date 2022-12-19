UrduPoint.com

Russian Tourists Stranded In Egypt Return To Moscow

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Russian Tourists Stranded in Egypt Return to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) About 350 people, who had not been able to fly out of the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada for several days, have finally returned to Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The Russian General Consulate in Hurghada told Sputnik on Friday that around 300 passengers were stranded in Hurghada, waiting for Russian airline iFly to receive clearance to fly to Moscow.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday morning that the flight to Moscow was carried out by Red Wings instead of iFly.

"We are very happy to finally return home," one of the passengers told Sputnik.

On Thursday, a passenger told Sputnik that the plane had been scheduled for take off in the afternoon but was postponed, with people transferred to one of the hotels in Hurghada to wait for a replacement flight.

The Russian iFly airline had to postpone all of its flights from Egypt due to a restriction placed on Russian air carriers crossing Jordanian airspace.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Hurghada All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

23 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

1 day ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

1 day ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.