ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Italy canceling quarantine for non-EU arrivals from March 1 means that Russian citizens will also be able to visit the country, an Italian government source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Russians can come because the list of countries (separated by entry restrictions) no longer exists.

If they were vaccinated with a drug that is not approved by the European agency EMA, they must do tests in order to get a green pass for a trip, for example, to visit a restaurant or a museum," the source said.