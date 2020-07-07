- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Trade Balance Surplus in January-May Lowers by 40.4% to $47.7Bln - Customs Service
Russian Trade Balance Surplus In January-May Lowers By 40.4% To $47.7Bln - Customs Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:59 PM
Russia's trade balance surplus in the first five months of the year decreased by 40.4 percent to $47.7 billion, the Federal Customs Service said Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia's trade balance surplus in the first five months of the year decreased by 40.4 percent to $47.7 billion, the Federal Customs Service said Tuesday.
Between January and May, Russia's external trade amounted to $224 billion, which shows a 17 percent decrease year-on-year. Russia's exports fell by 22.3 percent in this period, year-on-year, and amounted to $135.8 billion.