UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Trade Minister Discusses Economic Cooperation With Italian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:20 AM

Russian Trade Minister Discusses Economic Cooperation With Italian Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said.

"The sides discussed actual issues of the bilateral economic cooperation," the statement said.

On Friday, Manturov held a meeting with Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister and co-chairman of the Russian-Italian economic cooperation council.

According to Manturov, the sides in particular discussed the issue of increasing the number of permits for cargo transportation, obtaining by Russia's aluminum producer Rusal a long-term contract for the supply of electricity to a plant in Sardinia, as well as the modernization of the Lukoil plant in Sicily.

Russia and Italy will continue high-level contacts next week. On Tuesday, the leadership of the foreign and defense ministries of the two countries will hold negotiations in the 2+2 format.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Russia Rome Italy Industry

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

3 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

3 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

4 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

4 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

4 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.