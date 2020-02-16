Russian Trade Minister Discusses Economic Cooperation With Italian Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov held a meeting on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said.

"The sides discussed actual issues of the bilateral economic cooperation," the statement said.

On Friday, Manturov held a meeting with Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister and co-chairman of the Russian-Italian economic cooperation council.

According to Manturov, the sides in particular discussed the issue of increasing the number of permits for cargo transportation, obtaining by Russia's aluminum producer Rusal a long-term contract for the supply of electricity to a plant in Sardinia, as well as the modernization of the Lukoil plant in Sicily.

Russia and Italy will continue high-level contacts next week. On Tuesday, the leadership of the foreign and defense ministries of the two countries will hold negotiations in the 2+2 format.