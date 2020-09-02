Russian Trade Minister Says Inoculated With Russian Vaccine Sputnik V

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov said he had been inoculated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and had a slightly higher temperature in the first day.

The minister called the research institute that developed the vaccine daily to report on how he was feeling.

"On the first day, the temperature was slightly higher. On the second day, given that the body uses up a lot of glucose, I could feel it in the back of my head a little. On the third day, I wasn't feeling anything like that. It has been more than two weeks now, and I can report that there have been no changes to my body," Manturov said, as aired on the NTV broadcaster.