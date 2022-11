Russian Trade Minister to Meet With Top Indian Diplomat Next Tuesday

Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov will meet with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow on November 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russian Trade Minister Denis Manturov will meet with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow on November 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The top Indian diplomat will travel to Russia for talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Maria Zakharova told reporters that Jaishankar would also co-chair a meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

"As we said before, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will hold talks with the Indian minister of foreign affairs on November 8. The high representative of India will also meet with Denis Manturov, deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, and co-chair the intergovernmental commission," she said.

Lavrov and Jaishankar last met face-to-face at the foreign ministers' meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies in New York in September.