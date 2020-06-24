Russian Trade Ministry Approves First Deliveries of Russian Antiseptics Abroad, to Mideast

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed off the first deliveries of Russia-made antiseptics abroad, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf nations set to receive aerosol disinfectants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed off the first deliveries of Russia-made antiseptics abroad, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf nations set to receive aerosol disinfectants.

"On June 15, a contract was signed on deliveries of disinfectants in aerosol package to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf states," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the disinfectants are produced by the Arnest Group, a major manufacturer of perfume, cosmetic and household products.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in early May that the Russian market was already saturated with medical products, individual protective gear and disinfectants, needed for COVID-19 response, and it was, therefore, possible to start exporting such products.

On May 3, the Russian government lifted the ban on individual protective gear export, including medical masks, previously imposed due to the pandemic. At the same time, until September 30, export of disinfectants, masks and respirators outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is only possible with an approval of an authorized body in a EAEU country.