UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Trade Ministry Approves First Deliveries Of Russian Antiseptics Abroad, To Mideast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Trade Ministry Approves First Deliveries of Russian Antiseptics Abroad, to Mideast

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed off the first deliveries of Russia-made antiseptics abroad, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf nations set to receive aerosol disinfectants

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has signed off the first deliveries of Russia-made antiseptics abroad, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf nations set to receive aerosol disinfectants.

"On June 15, a contract was signed on deliveries of disinfectants in aerosol package to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Persian Gulf states," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the disinfectants are produced by the Arnest Group, a major manufacturer of perfume, cosmetic and household products.

Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in early May that the Russian market was already saturated with medical products, individual protective gear and disinfectants, needed for COVID-19 response, and it was, therefore, possible to start exporting such products.

On May 3, the Russian government lifted the ban on individual protective gear export, including medical masks, previously imposed due to the pandemic. At the same time, until September 30, export of disinfectants, masks and respirators outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is only possible with an approval of an authorized body in a EAEU country.

Related Topics

Russia Qatar Same United Arab Emirates May June September Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

6 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

6 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.