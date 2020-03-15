UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Ministry Promises To Keep Food Stores Open Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

Russian Trade Ministry Promises to Keep Food Stores Open Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said Sunday it would order all food stores to stay open throughout the coronavirus outbreak as it cautioned the nation against panic buying.

"Considering the experience of other countries, we are certainly monitoring the consumer market together with regional authorities and retail chains ...

We are not planning to shut food stores of any format," a spokesperson for the ministry told Sputnik.

The spokesperson said any empty shelves that might be seen during the health crisis should be attributed not to the lack of goods but to the "cycle" of their delivery to the stores. They urged the nation not to stockpile supplies because even the most durable food items have an expiration date.

