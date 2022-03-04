Russian Trade Ministry Recommends Russian Fertilizer Producers to Suspend Export

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday recommended the country's fertilizer producers to temporarily suspend export until the market situation becomes normal.

"Taking into account the current situation with the work of foreign logistics operators and the risks involved, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has to recommend Russian producers to temporarily stop shipping Russian fertilizers for export until transport operators resume working at a rhythmical pace and guarantees that export shipping of Russian fertilizers will be done in full are provided," the ministry said in a statement.