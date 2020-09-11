Russian Trade Ministry Says Deputy Department Head Isaev Was Detained

The Russian Trade Ministry said on Friday that the deputy head of its radioelectronic manufacturing department, Anton Isaev, was detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Russian Trade Ministry said on Friday that the deputy head of its radioelectronic manufacturing department, Anton Isaev, was detained.

