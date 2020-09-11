UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Ministry Says Deputy Department Head Isaev Was Detained

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 05:58 PM

The Russian Trade Ministry said on Friday that the deputy head of its radioelectronic manufacturing department, Anton Isaev, was detained

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Russian Trade Ministry said on Friday that the deputy head of its radioelectronic manufacturing department, Anton Isaev, was detained.

"The Russian Trade Ministry confirms the detention of deputy head of the department of radioelectronic manufacturing Anton Isaev," the ministry said.

