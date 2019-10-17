UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Ministry Says Signed Contract For Creating New Aircraft To Replace An-2

Thu 17th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Baykal-Inzhiniring company concluded a contract for creating a new multipurpose plane to replace the famous Soviet-era An-2 aircraft, the ministry press service told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the public procurement website, a tender for the project on replacing the aircraft, dubbed Kukuruznik (corn crop duster) in Russia and referred to as Cold by NATO, was initially won by the Ural Works of Civil Aviation plant. However, the tender results were subsequently canceled and a new tender was held. Baykal-Inzhiniring won the contract.

"As a result of the tender of October 10, 2019, a contract was concluded with Baykal-Inzhiniring for the 'implementation of research and development work as part of the project to create a light multi-purpose aircraft for local airlines.

' Information about it is available on the website of the integrated procurement information system," the ministry said.

The series production of the plane is planned to be carried out by the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, part of the Russian Helicopters holding company, according to the ministry.

In August, the ministry announced plans to develop a new regional aircraft with a capacity of nine to 14 people, which is necessary to increase the transport accessibility of remote regions of Russia and to boost the development of local airlines to provide regional and inter-regional passenger air transportation.

The work on the new aircraft is expected to begin this year, while the first prototype aircraft for the static tests should be ready by December 2020. The serious production is expected to begin in 2021.

