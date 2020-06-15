UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Office In China Hopes 2020 Eastern Economic Forum To Take Place

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:16 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia's Trade Representative in China Sergey Iniushin expressed hope in an interview with Sputnik that the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) slated for September 2020 will not be canceled.

"We are waiting for the EEF 2020 and planning to take part in it if the forum takes place. The trade mission sees that the Chinese side is interested in this format. I believe that the usual business activity and international interaction will be restored in the fall. We assume that this year the EEF will also take place and will not be canceled," Iniushin said.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is expected to host the next EEF from September 2 to 5.

Minister for the Development of Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov said in May that it was too early to speak about a possible cancellation of the event in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has already postponed or canceled a number of major events over the coronavirus pandemic, including the Yalta International Economic Forum, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

