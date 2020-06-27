UrduPoint.com
Russian Trade Officials, Exporters Discuss Expansion Into Chinese Online Market

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russian trade officials and exporters took part in a video conference on Friday to discuss ways to enhance the promotion of Russian brands in the Chinese market, including through online platforms, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

The event was organized by the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It brought together the officials from the ministry and the country's trade mission in China, as well as representatives of over 150 Russian companies and organizations.

"The conference's participants discussed the main trends in increasing the exports of Russian goods to the Chinese market, ways to promote products on Chinese online platforms, as well as business support tools," the ministry said in a press release.

Cross-regional cooperation, exhibition activities and logistics infrastructure were identified as factors conducive to the exports growth.

The conference also focused on the role of the Trade Mission in China in providing comprehensive assistance to Russian exporters.

In 2018, Russian-Chinese trade exceeded $100 billion for the first time ever. The two countries aim to boost it to $200 billion by 2024.

