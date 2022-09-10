UrduPoint.com

Russian Trade Rep. Says India's Restrictions On Rice Exports Not To Affect Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Russian Trade Rep. Says India's Restrictions on Rice Exports Not to Affect Bilateral Trade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Rice exports restrictions imposed in India will not affect the country's trade with Russia, Russian Trade Commissioner in India Alexander Rybas has told Sputnik.

On Friday, India imposed a 20% export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice and banned the export of broken rice to increase domestic availability.

"The example when exports were $50 million is not indicative at all, because the main suppliers of RussiaThailand and Vietnam ” reduced deliveries this year, so we began exporting from India. But given the fact that we have limited rice exports, the Indian innovations (restrictions) will not affect our market," Rybas said.

He said that India delivered $50.5 million in rice exports to Russia last year, adding that Russia was 40th in terms of rice exports for India. At the same time, it was half of the total rice imports from abroad for Russia.

